She Gave Her Friend Some Relationship Advice That Ended Up Backfiring, And Now She Feels Guilty For Meddling

Friendships can get tricky, especially when someone is hurting and you try your best to give them advice.

This girl simply wanted to help her friend get out of a toxic situation but ended up making everything worse.

Now she’s blaming herself for the mess.

Check out the full story.

I Blew up my Friend’s Life Because she was Dating a Married Man. My friend Sara (f24) has a history of just fully believing men and anything they say to her. Her ex constantly cheated on her and would lie.

She knew her friend well enough…

Sara literally had all the evidence she needed and she STILL believed him. I am talking, chats between him and a girl talking about the hookup and Sara chalked it up as a… miscommunication? Fast forward a few years and we talk every once in a while still. Sara is working for a local PD office, and always telling me about the hot male cops. After a year, she leaves one station and goes to work for a station a few towns over. During this time one of her old cop colleagues Zach (M29) reaches out to her. He starts to tell her that his marriage is over and if it weren’t for the kids he would have divorced her already.

This man was very problematic…

Says they have had a dead bedroom for over a year now, can’t get along yadda yadda. To be fair Zach was a military man for a few years and got married young, so for her this was 100% believable. She didn’t find him attractive at first but after a few months of him pursuing her she finally gave in. Here is a little bit of side info.

There were certain more serious issues as well…

Sara has a STI that you can never get rid of, it is with you for life. She takes this very seriously and always talks to guys even before kissing them since a lot of people would rather not risk it. She also wants to make sure the men are not sleeping with anyone else since she does not trust the men to tell their other partners. So before she did anything she sat this grown man down and explained everything. Zach promised he would only be with her.

This is where it gets really bad!

They start fully “dating”, aka he is sneaking around his wife and coming over after shifts for a few hours then leaving. Zach booked trips for just his wife and kids to go on so he can spend the weekend with my friend. Sara catches real feelings and starts pressuring him to file for divorce. Of course now it’s all about the kids and how he can’t risk losing them. Telling her he met with a divorce lawyer and he can’t afford one right now. All that BS I could see coming from miles away.

She knew she had to do something about it…

Sara needs a break so she comes visiting me for a weekend and she asks me for advice. I am not proud of it but I started giving her the worst advice. When she comes we do a quick google search/ run a background check and find out where he lives, his home phone number, his wife’s cell number, everyone’s social media pages, her family and so on. I tell her to start going to his house to see if he is lying to her. Start stalking her social media pages (so she will show up on the wife’s side as a friend suggestion), start calling and texting him whenever (they had rules on when she could do that). She takes ALL of this advice.

Sara got in a bad space afterwards…

It took less than a week for his wife to find out. Wife calls her and tells her that everything Zach said was a lie and they did not in fact have a dead bedroom and she thought they were in a very happy marriage. The wife tells Sara not to worry she can have him as she is going to file for divorce. Sara of course does not want him either now so she blocks him and sends his wife all the info she needs to prove he cheated. Now both their lives are blown up, the worst part is it has affected both their careers. Since it is the PD of small towns near each other everyone found out what happened.

She doesn’t know how to deal with the damage now.

I am feeling a bit guilty. Zach was up for a really big promotion and got passed on it. She was pretty much harassed into leaving her job and now probably has to switch careers or move. I wished I had pushed Sara to call the wife or given better advice so this wouldn’t have exploded so much in her face.

Ouch! That sounds messy!

It might take Sara sometime to recover from that but nothing good was going to come out of this anyway.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this.

This user is concerned about the infection!

That’s right! This user knows this girl did nothing wrong.

Exactly! This girl was the sane one in this situation.

This user thinks Sara isn’t smart enough.

This lady thanks this girl for breaking the situation out.

However sad, at least the truth came out.

Now the chips will fall as they may.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.