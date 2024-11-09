She Gave Her Husband A Chocolate Croissant, But He Started An Argument About Whether The Pastry Was Really A Croissant

Petty arguments always happen at some point during a relationship.

But in this case, it blew out of proportion when after being given a chocolate croissant (or not), this woman’s husband wanted her to accept that it wasn’t in fact a croissant.

Who’s right? Who’s wrong? What is the pastry called?

Did anyone even eat it?

Let’s find out by reading the story and analyzing the situation.

AITA For Telling My Husband Correct Information About A Croissant? I (38 years old) brought my husband (45 years old) home a chocolate croissant. I told him “I got you a chocolate croissant.” When he looked in the bag he said “I thought you said you got a chocolate croissant? This isn’t a croissant.” I told him that’s what the bakery and many people call a chocolate croissant and he could google to confirm. He said “A croissant is a specific shape. This is not a croissant.” I googled “chocolate croissant” and showed him that what he had in front of him was considered a croissant.

Okay, now time to eat the croissant! Right?

He then became very angry, yelling and accusing me of “always having to be right”. He said that his criticism was about the croissant and not me, and the fact that I had to “prove him wrong” was a deep failing in me and that I’m “just like my father”.

That escalated quickly.

I told him in no way did I take anything personally, and I didn’t want to prove him wrong. I just wanted share information about what is considered a croissant, as he was so firmly against the information I told him. This ended in him yelling more, storming off, and closing the door to our bedroom.

Did he take the mysterious pastry with him?

Nothing inside me wants to prove him wrong – also if he didn’t consider it a croissant (even though others may) that’s fine!

On my side, I know having someone say “Well, actually…” must be annoying sometimes. I could have just ignored him and let him believe whatever he wanted; who really cares what he believes a croissant is?

The interaction blew way out of proportion.

But I am someone who likes facts and sharing opinions, and I am happy to be wrong and learn something new. Am I wrong to assume his response would be “Oh! cool! I didn’t know that!” instead of lashing out and accusing me of needing to be right? AITA?

Just give the chocolate croissant to me next time.

Problem solved.

Let’s see if Reddit has more serious comments than mine.

I agree! (And I am also in the mood for a croissant)

Something more serious is going on.

Nobody should feel this angry after being handed a chocolate croissant.

