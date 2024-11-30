She Has A Lot Of Leftover Money In Her College Fund, But She Doesn’t Want To Give The Money To Her Cousin Who Needs It

Going to college is expensive, so it’s wise for parents to put away money over time to help their kids pay for college.

Unfortunately, some kids make better use of the money in a college fund than others.

In today’s story, one woman has money left over in her college fund, and her cousin wants the money.

She doesn’t want to give her cousin the money, and it’s causing family drama.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for refusing to give my younger cousin my college fund because she “needs it more”? I (24F) graduated college two years ago, thanks in large part to a college fund that my parents had been saving for me since I was little. I feel incredibly fortunate for that, and I worked hard to make the most of it by getting good grades and finishing on time. My younger cousin (20F), on the other hand, dropped out of college last year after failing a few courses. Now she’s planning to go back, but the issue is that she used up a good chunk of her own college fund during her first attempt.

She has a lot of leftover money in her college fund.

Recently, my aunt and uncle (her parents) came to me and asked if I’d be willing to give my cousin what’s left of my college fund to help her go back. I had some money left over because I got a scholarship during my last year, so there’s still a decent amount sitting in that account. I told them that I wasn’t comfortable doing that. I’ve been saving that leftover money for grad school or maybe to put towards a house one day, and I don’t feel like it’s my responsibility to give it up just because she didn’t finish school the first time.

Her cousin seems to think she deserves the money.

Now, my cousin and her parents are upset with me. My cousin says she “needs it more” and that I’m being selfish for not helping her out when I had my entire education paid for. My aunt and uncle think I should give her the money because “it’s just sitting there,” and they don’t want her to take out loans.

She wants to keep her money.

I get that student loans are tough, but I worked hard for my degree and saved that money for my future. I don’t think I should be guilted into giving it up. AITA for refusing to give my cousin the rest of my college fund?

It sounds like she was responsible and made responsible decisions while her cousin didn’t.

I don’t think her cousin deserves a handout just because she blew her college fund without maximizing it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

It’s her money, not her cousin’s.

The cousin’s parents are part of the problem.

The cousin’s family shouldn’t have even asked.

Here’s the perspective of a mom with two daughters who went to college…

Here’s an interesting question…

Her cousin needs to take “no” for an answer!

She’s not entitled to money that isn’t hers.

