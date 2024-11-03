She Invited Her Friend To A Halloween Amusement Park, So When Her Friend Ignored The Rules And Brought Her Kids She Said They’re Done Hanging Out

Planning a night of haunted attractions and midnight scares usually screams “no kids allowed,” but one friend didn’t get the memo.

Despite her friends’ objections, one friend brought her kids anyway, and that’s when things took a terrifying turn – and not in the fun way.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for telling my friend I won’t be inviting her out anymore? So my boyfriend tells me I’m not the AH, but I feel like I may be. I’m F23, and I have a friend I’ll call Mary, who’s 22. She and I work together and became friends.

She sets the scene.

Well, this past Saturday, I invited her out with my friend group to go to a local amusement park that goes all out for Halloween. Mary asks if she can bring her kids: a 5-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl.

Her and her friends obviously have objections to this.

Everyone involved tells her it’s really not a good idea, as this park and its haunted attractions are not geared towards children, and we’re planning on being there until it closes, which is midnight. She seems to accept this, but asks repeatedly throughout the week leading up to Saturday, and she is again told no.

But their friend doesn’t listen.

Well, Saturday arrived, and as you can guess, she brought her kids. Other people in our group ask her why, and she just shrugged, saying she thought the kids would have fun. They didn’t.

The kids react about as disastrously as you’d expect.

Her son got scared within about 10 minutes of us getting into the park and began to cry, begging to go home, to which Mary tells him to calm down and that he’ll have fun eventually. We get in line for the first haunted house, and her son again starts to cry, saying he doesn’t want to go into the house.

Even worse, she tries to pawn her kids off on her friends.

Mary then asks me if I’ll stay and watch her son and daughter so she can go into the haunted house. I tell her no and that this is why we told her not to bring her kids. She gets upset and drags her very scared child through the haunted house. He had a meltdown and had to be carried out. This repeated through every single haunted house we attempted to go through.

As the night drew on, patience wore thin.

Around 11:30, my boyfriend pulls me aside and tells me that he can’t take any more of the screaming/crying, and we try to break off to find a place to calm down. Mary sees this and leaves her son and daughter with us while she runs off to go on a ride. Her son gets scared by an actor chasing people with a chainsaw and has an epic meltdown. I’m doing the best I can to console him, but I am rapidly running out of patience.

The rest of the group decide it’s time to go.

Finally, his mom comes back, and I all but shove her son back into her arms. I tell Mary that my boyfriend and I are leaving, along with the rest of our group. She gets huffy but agrees. We leave the park and go to Waffle House for dinner.

Things aren’t any better there.

At this point, it’s midnight, and both kids are extremely tired and upset. They cry all through dinner, and Mary did nothing to calm them down. Finally, at the end of my rope, once we get out of the restaurant, I lose my temper.

She goes off on Mary for her selfish behavior.

I tell Mary that this is why she was told not to bring her kids to this event and that I will not be inviting her back out again if she can’t follow the rules of the group. Mary got upset and has since blocked me and the other people who agreed with me.

The rest of her friends think she was wrong to call Mary out.

No one in the group agreed with Mary, but they all did say that I didn’t need to say anything about it to her, and I didn’t need to tell her I wasn’t inviting her out again. AITAH?

Their night out did turn out to be terrifying, but not at all for the reasons they wanted.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user believes a situation like this requires bluntness.

Sometimes you just have to speak up, even when no one else will.

Just because she’s a parent doesn’t mean she’s free to subject her kids to unfit environments.

This redditor believes she was only using her friends for her own gain.

One would hope Mary will think twice before bringing her kids to something like this.

The real horror here was their friend’s poor judgement.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.