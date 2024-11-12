She Invited Sister And Her New Boyfriend For Dinner, But His Strict Diet And Attitude Left Her Seeing Red

When you pour your heart into a home-cooked meal, the last thing you expect is a dinner guest who flat-out refuses to eat it.

But that’s exactly what happened when one woman invited her sister and her new boyfriend over for a special dinner.

After hours of prepping and cooking, she was shocked to see him pull out a Tupperware of his own diet food.

As tensions simmered over his unexpected “dietary needs,” she finally snapped and asked him to leave.

Was she justified, or did she overreact?

AITAH for Telling My Sister’s Boyfriend to “Get Out” After He Refused to Eat the Meal I Cooked? So, here’s what happened: I (28F) invited my sister (25F) and her boyfriend (26M) over for dinner. I love cooking and had spent hours preparing this fancy meal: homemade pasta, a slow-cooked ragu, a salad, and a tiramisu for dessert. I was really proud of it and excited to have them over.

I’m coming over.

When they arrived, everything was fine at first. We sat down, and I started serving the food. Her boyfriend (let’s call him Steve) stared at the pasta for a moment, then looked at me and said, “I don’t eat carbs.”

At first, I thought he was joking, but nope—he was dead serious. He goes on about how he’s “super into keto” and “carbs are the enemy.” Okay, fine, that’s his choice. But when I offered to make him a salad or something else on the spot, he refused and said that I should have known about his diet beforehand.

Oh. Because you’re a mind reader?

This is where it gets weird. He then pulls out a small Tupperware container from his bag (!!!), filled with what looked like boiled chicken and broccoli, and starts to eat it at my dinner table while the rest of us are trying to enjoy the meal I spent hours making. I was stunned and, honestly, kind of insulted. I told him it was rude to bring his own food without mentioning it to me beforehand, and he should have at least given me a heads-up. He then goes off about how people need to “respect his dietary choices” and that I was being “controlling” by not accommodating his needs.

She. Didn’t. Know.

At this point, I’d had enough. I told him, “If you can’t eat what’s served and won’t even let me make something else, then maybe you should just get out.” He stood up, said something like “I’m just trying to be healthy,” grabbed his Tupperware, and walked out. My sister stayed for a bit but eventually left too, saying I overreacted. Now my sister’s mad at me, saying I embarrassed her boyfriend and made them both feel unwelcome. My mom thinks I should apologize, but my friends are on my side, saying Steve was being incredibly rude. AITAH for telling him to get out?

While some say she stood up for herself, others think she crossed a line by kicking him out.

This person says it was his responsibility to mention it.

This person says he’s probably just a bad person.

And this person says everyone is at fault.

Here’s an idea…

Next time, maybe bring your own table and chef too!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.