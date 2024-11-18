She Reserved A Seat On A Train Because Her Physical Disability Makes It Hard To Stand, But The Train Was Cancelled And Her Reservation Didn’t Apply To The Next One

Standing for long periods isn’t fun.

AITA for asking to sit in my reserved train seat when other people’s trains have been cancelled. Unfortunately trains in the UK are quite often cancelled or delayed, leading to later trains having more passengers than seats available. I have a physical disability and struggle to stand or lean for long periods of time so I always make sure to book train seats where I can.

Twice now I’ve had an experience where my train arrived as planned but previous trains on that route had been cancelled. As a result the trains were then packed with passengers. I went to my reserved seat and politely asked the person sitting in the seat if they would move so that I could sit. They refused, saying that they had had this seat reserved on the previous train which was cancelled. I questioned this saying that if their train had been cancelled then I would have thought their reservation no longer applied. And that my train and my reservation had not been cancelled so I should get to sit in the seat I paid for. They still refused saying that as the previous train had been cancelled and as all those passengers were now getting this train my reservation no longer applied.

I did my best to be polite and I didn’t mention my disability to them as I didn’t want to make a big drama. I just reluctantly accepted it. But it has been really bothering me. I don’t know if this is just some aspect of train etiquette I’m unaware of? It just seems unfair to me, as I feel sorry for them that their train was cancelled but I don’t see why it should affect my seat reservation. My partner agrees with me but we are both autistic and tend to think quite literally about rules so I’m aware we could be wrong. So AITA for expecting to be able to sit in my reserved seat when other passengers’ previous train was cancelled?

