She Took Care of Her Sister’s Kids After She Passed, But She Quit When Her Brother-In-Law Got Angry She Wasn’t Doing Enough

AITA for leaving after my in-law asked me to move out because I didn’t cook lunch one time? Two years ago my sister passed away, leaving behind two boys, David and Peter. My brother-in-law was struggling to juggle everything and he was looking to hire a maid to help care for the kids.

I couldn’t stand the thought of someone else raising them when they’re my blood, so I offered to step in. For two years, I’ve been taking care of them as if they were my own. Every day, I woke up early, make their breakfast, cleaned the house, did the dishes, washed their clothes, fed and cared for the 50 chickens on the property, all while managing my own studies. I did it all without a complaint. I wanted to because I love them and wanted to keep my sister’s memory alive through them. One Sunday, after two years of doing everything without a single mistake, I went out for a walk. I asked David to prepare lunch, which was a simple meal. He said he could manage, and I trusted him. It was the one day my brother-in-law was off from work, so I thought maybe he could help too.

A few hours later, I got a call from my brother-in-law, and to my shock, he told me to start looking for a new place because, in his words, I wasn’t helping enough. All because I asked David to handle one meal, one time, in two years. I was crushed. I thought I had done everything right, but apparently, that one day was enough for him to decide I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t argue or fight back. I packed my things and left quietly. Now, my brother-in-law is angry that I left without a word. AITA for leaving after everything I did, just because I didn’t cook lunch one time?

