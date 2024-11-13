She Warns Her Son’s Friends’ Parents That Her Son Is A Kleptomaniac, But When They Told Their Kids They Bullied Him

Stealing is wrong, but in today’s story, it’s a little bit of a gray area since the person stealing is a diagnosed kleptomaniac.

AITA for informing my son’s friend’s parents that he is a kleptomaniac? Hi son is 14M. He is a diagnosed kleptomaniac. He is in therapy for it. It used to be a huge problem but it now is mostly under control, even tho sometimes he can’t help himself. He is a good kid, but he is quick to grab things without even being aware of it, and honestly he is very good with his hands. He is able to pickpocket without being caught in the act. I don’t want this to affect his social life, so when he visits someone else’s homes, I try to talk to the parents to inform them that he has this condition. So if they think something is missing from their homes, they can call me and I will search for it in case my son had grabbed it.

Yes, some parents have called me, and I’ve brought their things back, usually small things but important enough to need to be returned. However, some parents have forbidden their kids to hang out with my son after i’ve delivered it, and it’s hard for him. So, recently, he visited for the first time the home of a friend to play Warhammer. I informed the parents of his condition and I thought everything was ok.

But while he was there, the parents told their son, and the son told the other kids there, and they bullied him to the point that my son left and walked alone to our home. Nobody called me. He has a phone but didn’t call or text. He just got home on his own. Then he scolded me, saying that I’m ruining his life by telling everyone that he is a “thief” and he’ll never make friends because I keep telling people. Then locked himself in his bedroom to cry.

Honestly I feel bad, but I think this is a way of telling other kid’s parents that I’m not enabling my son. I know is hard but I’m doing what I can as a mom, but I wanna ask if I’m the jerk because seems to be hurting him anyway.

