She Was Jealous Over Her Cousin’s Weight Loss, So She Tried To Mimic Her Diet For A Day But Ended Up Exhausted And Defeated

Weight can be a sensitive topic for many people, especially for someone above their goal weight.

When one cousin showed off her dramatic weight loss at a family gathering, another cousin took this as a personal attack.

When she tried to challenge her cousin’s newfound healthy habits by eating like her, her determination quickly turned into frustration.

AITA for having my cousin eat the same amount of food as I in a day? My cousin Abby (F27) and I used to weigh the same (300+ lbs/135+ kgs). Until a few years back when I had a health scare and lost weight and followed a stricter diet. I’m now around 200lbs/100kgs and have felt better. I don’t eat as much anymore.

Abby wasn’t happy about that as now she’s the fattest person (her words) in the room and family. I am bigger than her and so I used to hold that title before. No one else was making comments about her weight but her.

During the party, she noticed I didn’t eat a lot and said I was holding back to make her look bad. I didn’t say anything to that which apparently got her angry.

So this morning she told me she’d match what I’d eat the entire day to show me how easy it was. I don’t know where that came from, but I didn’t stop her.

The entire day: BREAKFAST – water, orange juice, and some dinner rolls. LUNCH – chicken, rice, veggies, water DINNER – two egg sandwiches, water We also had snacks throughout the day, but the amount I ate was small and I drank a lot of water.

By nighttime, Abby had no strength and clearly still hungry. She also drank way more water than she was normally used to, so she used the bathroom a lot more.

She broke down saying she believes I did it on purpose.

Her mom helped her get to bed and told me afterwards I made her feel worse about her weight. I quipped back no one made a comment about her weight and my weight loss was spurred by me spending months in a hospital for a bad infection. I don’t know, her mom tells me I’m the AH and my other relatives won’t touch this with a 10-foot pole. AITA?

Abby learned the hard way that comparisons only lead to discomfort.

