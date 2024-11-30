Sister Went In Her Autistic Sibling’s Room When They Weren’t Home And Cleaned Their Room, But They Really Dislike It Because Of Their Condition

People who tend to be messy often know exactly where to find their things within the mess. They know what they put in each stack or pile, so what looks like a mess to others is actually a form of organized chaos.

If you clean the mess, that’s when it can be difficult to find what you’re looking for because it’s no longer in the pile where it used to be. The sibling in today’s story knows this all too well because this sibling has a sister who likes to clean.

Let’s see why this sibling hates it so much when the sister cleans…

Sister won’t stop going into my room when I’m not home On Saturday when I came from work I went up to my room and someone had clearly been in it because all my stuff was moved and this really makes me mad, so I went to my mother and asked her who had been in my room. She said it wasn’t her, so it must’ve been my sister. I basically had a full meltdown over it because I’m autistic and I have certain things in certain places and I just have my own ways of doing everything, and when my sister goes in to ‘clean’ my room she moves everything so half the time I can’t find stuff and things are in the wrong place.

The sister isn’t really helping.

She thinks she’s helping, and fair enough I normally have clothes on the floor which she picks up, but I’m not asking her to and she doesn’t even hang the right clothes in the right section of my closet. She just throws things on hangers half heartedly, so I have to rehang everything anyway. She may as well just leave them in the floor.

The sister REALLY isn’t helping!

It’s the same when she makes my bed, I do it a certain way so I always have to redo it anyway it’s so pointless. And she moves my shoes, takes things off my bedside table and puts them in my drawers, so she goes through my drawers as well. She just can’t understand for some reason that I like to have my room a certain way and when I want my room tidied I do it myself.

It seems impossible to get the sister to stop.

I know I sound like I’m being ungrateful because she’s ’cleaning my room for me’ but me and our mother have told her a million times to stay out of room and going into my room after I’ve just came home and seeing that someone has clearly been in it and moved everything drives me insane. She does this all the time and no matter how many times I complain she just can’t resist invading my privacy, and my dad won’t let me get a lock for my door for some reason. I’m half considering going into her room while she’s out and just moving all of her stuff to see how she likes it.

This sibling should totally go in the sister’s room when she’s not there to give her a taste of her own medicine! That might be the only way to get her to stop.

