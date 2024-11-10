She’s Selling Her House And Moving Out Of State, But Her Parents Want Her To Pay Them Back For The Downpayment They Gave Her So They Can Give It To Her Brother
In today’s story, a woman shares that she went no contact with her parents and siblings four years ago, and she doesn’t regret that decision at all.
Now she’s moving, and her parents are asking her to pay them back the money they gave her to use as a downpayment on the house she’s selling.
She doesn’t want to pay the money back, but she’s not sure what she should do.
Let’s see how the story develops…
AITA for relocating without telling my parents and siblings and refusing to give my brother a house down payment?
I (33f) am relocating out of my home state in 2 weeks.
I went no contact with my parents and siblings nearly 4 years ago shortly after I purchased my current home.
My parents are very blue collar and grew up with only brothers.
OP and her siblings are very different from each other.
My brother is the only boy, the baby, autistic, and named his only son after my brother who passed away.
He gets everything.
My sister is very masculine, blue collar, lesbian.
I’m white collar, educated and very girly.
OP has no regrets about going no contact.
My entire life, I’ve always been the outsider and they made sure I knew that, harshly.
It was worse whenever I succeeded in life.
No contact with them was the best thing I could’ve ever done for my mental health, and I’ll never go back unless they’re all in intensive therapy.
OP’s family has contacted her now that she’s moving.
Fast forward to this week, they found out I’m relocating out of state and selling my home.
Naturally, the horrific texts have rolled through and are extra special.
They know what I bought it for and a simple search they will know what I’m selling for.
They’re “hurt” I didn’t tell them and want the money they gifted me to get my home to give my brother.
OP isn’t going to give her money to her brother.
I refuse to give them any access to my life.
They gifted my sister her down payment and me but unable to for my brother.
Of course they think I’m an AH and a few more nice choice words.
My cousin and uncle say I should give the money because it’s only 1/3 of my proceeds.
I refuse. They gave MY savings account to him that I had been building for years.
OP isn’t sure if she’s making the right decision.
But, I’m second guessing my decision to not tell them where I’m going or giving them the money back.
I’m still their daughter, and they want to know my whereabouts.
My brother has a 3 yr old son and 1 year old daughter.
It’s expensive where we are, and I want the kids to have stability. So, Am I TAH?
It sounds like OP is happier without being in contact with her family, and it sounds like they only contacted her because they want money, not necessarily to make amends. She doesn’t owe them anything.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted…
