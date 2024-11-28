Ross Customer Slams The Store After Her Receipt And Bag Were Checked For Socks

Everyone who’s after a bargain loves Ross but this customer is furious claiming not only her receipt was checked but her bag too!

Shoppers like Angela Szot (@dropitlikeitsszot) love the cut-price department store because clothes are cheaper and the atmosphere is kinda chill.

But this was far from the experience she had when she hit the store recently and she wasn’t keeping quiet about it either…

Angela did as everyone does nowadays and went straight to TikTok to vent from her car: “I just had the strangest experience at Ross.”

The TikToker told how she went into the store to pick up a few pairs of socks – simple, right?! Well, apparently not…

Angela said: “I finally paid attention to the first person who was in front of me, and she was like, ‘Keep your receipt out. The person at the doors is going to check it.”

This wasn’t the experience Angela was accustomed to and felt it was more like Costco or Walmart than Ross!

She said: “I was like, well, the person at the door’s right there. There’s only one cashier, you (can) see everything that’s happening right here? But OK.”

She continued: “So I bought my socks and I got to the door, and I gave (the receipt) to her. She takes it from me, reads it up and down, then she takes my bag away from me.”

Angela claimed the staff member then went through her bag, checking it all matched up with her receipt…

Cough. Two pairs of socks, check…

She said: “Thankfully, I only had two pairs of socks. But like I said. We’re at Ross.”

Holding her bag aloft to her camera phone, Angela’s clearly very unimpressed and she added: “That was yucky. I didn’t like that.”

Let’s hope this isn’t a regular thing because Ross is beloved for being chill and cheap!

