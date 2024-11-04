Sneaky Uncle Sells Family House From the 1920s, So When The House Goes For Sale Again, Upset Nephew Decides To Quietly Buy It Back.

It’s quite common to have family properties sold left and right by people who don’t cherish the memories more than money.

WIBTA If I bought an old family house? A few years ago my uncle sold a family house under my grandma’s nose. (She added him to the deed, I don’t know why). He sold it and left. He gave no one a chance to buy it or even give it back to my grandma. Even though everyone was upset, no one wanted to pitch in to buy it back as soon as possible. This house has been with the family since the 1920s. It’s old and well maintained.

But here is where I might be in the wrong. The person who bought the house is looking to sell it, and we’ve been talking about how much, payments, and how soon I can move in, if no one gives them a better offer, of course. But, I didn’t let anyone know that it went up for sale.

Now that I have some money, I really want to get it back. Not letting anyone tell me what I can and can’t do if I can get it. Since only a few people think about that house, I guess it’s whoever has the best luck getting it. Those people being myself, my mom and dad, grandma, and sister. So, WIBTA if I bought the house without letting my family get the chance to buy it first?

