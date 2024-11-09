Special Needs Boy Keeps Pushing Romantic Boundaries With His Friend, But They Act Disinterested To Not Hurt His Feelings

There’s a special needs boy at school who used to be a friend to this girl, but things changed when he started pushing for more.

He’s sweet, but lately, his persistence has crossed the line, making the situation awkward and uncomfortable.

She’s wondering what she should do.

Read on for the story.

WIBTAH if I told a special needs kid to stay away from me So there’s this very clearly special needs boy at my school. He’s accompanied by a women who helps him throughout school. He’s a nice guy normally. I was friends with him for quite a bit but the problems arose when he became more romantically interested in me. I am aromantic and even if I wasn’t he wouldn’t be my type. Mostly because I feel the need to censor what I say around him (like no cursing or inappropriate jokes) mostly because he just seems way too innocent.

There’s just no connection, bro.

At first it was pretty chill, he’d just drop some hints here and there. I didn’t want to hurt him so I just pretended I was oblivious. Then he got my number and he’d call me every day after school and in every call he’d ask multiple times about kissing me. The way he was stating these questions made it seem like he was actually intending to just suddenly kiss me without asking some day. I told him no every time but the questions just kept coming up. I was extremely uncomfortable with it, but I still didn’t want to hurt him since I figured he probably doesn’t have bad intentions and he’s really special needs so he might now fully understand.

All right, I think that’s what line-crossing is.

So I just decided to avoid him instead I tried to not make it extremely obvious I’m avoiding him because that would probably hurt. I’m not entirely sure if he’s still interested in me but I’m definitely still scared that he’ll do something. Recently I was at a dance and I don’t like crowds so I was off wall flowering. He approached me and I got genuinely terrified. I was praying that a slow dance song didn’t start playing until after I got away from him.

Nothing like feeling trapped at a dance.

I ended up leaving as soon as he looked away, then waited for my friend to get out of the bathroom because I was too scared to go back on the dance floor alone. Before the dance I probably would’ve said I still want to be his friend. I just don’t want him to see me like that, but to be completely honest he’s just made me way too uncomfortable in too many situations I honestly don’t want to be his friend. I am tempted to tell him to stay away from me and if he sees me just don’t approach me. But I mean, he’s still special needs and I’m worried if I did tell him to stay away it’d be way too harsh. Especially considering the only way he’s ever actually touched me was holding my hand or hugging me.

Now, the teen is stuck between not wanting to hurt him and desperately needing boundaries.

But how do you say “back off” without being the bad guy?

Reddit says she’s not in the wrong, but they do have solid advice.

This person says to remember to be gentle and compassionate.

This person doesn’t think any kind of sugar-coating apology is necessary.

This person says to just be straight up and honest.

Sometimes, kindness means knowing when to walk away—awkward crush or not.

This girl needs to say how she feels, and fast.

