Stepmom Told Him Not To Drive Without Her Permission, So When Her Step Sister Asked Him To Drive Her To Ballet Class He Said He’s Not Allowed

Sometimes, parents give the craziest rules in the house.

And for the “obedient” kids, they will comply to these rules to the T.

This young man was a new driver and was told by her stepmom not to drive anywhere without her permission.

So when his stepsister needed a ride to her ballet class, older bro couldn’t do it because he didn’t get the go ahead.

Read the story below for the full details.

I can’t drive ANYWHERE without permission? OK, I’ll follow that rule…Maliciously. This happened when I was 16 years old and just got my drivers’ license. My parents had me run to the store to pick up some groceries.

This guy decided to stop by a friend’s house while driving alone.

I stopped by my friend’s house on the way back home for maybe 5 minutes to show him I got my license, and I was out driving alone. It was a really fun moment in the life of a 16-year-old.

Her stepmom didn’t approve of it.

My stepmom Mary Ann freaked out, saying “We did not give you permission to drive to Bill’s house! We told you to go to the store and that is ALL!” I told Mary Ann and my dad that they had let me drive to Matt’s house the day before, so I didn’t think it was a big deal. They went unreasonable, and laid down the unbendable rule that set up the Malicious Compliance.

This was what she told him.

“You are not allowed to drive anywhere we do not give explicit permission for you to drive. Period, end of sentence. Just because you were allowed to do it previously does not ever give you permission another time. Ever.”

His stepsister asked her to drive her to the ballet.

Fast forward three days later. My 13-year-old stepsister has been a jerk to me all day, and I’m sick of her. She goes quiet for about 30 minutes, and then comes out all sticky sweet. “Hey Brian, it’s time to take me to ballet.”

But, of course, he remembered what his stepmom told him.

I have taken her to ballet 3 days a week since I got my license. It’s basically one of my chores. But I see my opportunity to say, “Screw you!” to all three of them at once. “Sorry, Tina. I’m not allowed to take you to ballet. The parents didn’t tell me to take you, and I don’t want to get in trouble!”

The little girl threw a fit.

She screams, she cries, she begs, she threatens. She calls her mom and leaves a message. She calls my dad and leaves a message. Just like Steve Miller says, “Time keeps on slippin’, into the future.”

She missed her ballet class.

I’m not sure I’m brave enough to hang on to the bitter end, and actually go through with it. I’m shaking, but I know I’ve got them. No call back from the parents, and the clock goes on past the start of her class.

Tina told her everything.

Stepmom comes home, and Tina runs to meet her. “Tina, what are you doing here? You’re supposed to be at ballet!” I hear Tina tell her rendition of the story, leaving out how miserable she had been, and they go back and forth.

They both told his dad what happened.

Mary Ann comes pounding down the hall, and yells (as God is my witness) “You just wait ’til your FATHER gets home!” I had to stifle a laugh because I never really believed people actually said that. An hour later, Dad comes home and the TWO of them go running out to meet him and tell him how horrible I was.

Here’s how their conversation went.

I wait in my room for the hammer to fall. About 10 minutes later, my dad calls down the hall, “Brian, would you please come here and talk to us?” “Well, Brian, you did it.” “What do you mean, Dad?” “You got us all, and there’s absolutely nothing we can do about it. OK, let’s make this reasonable for everyone.”

It was the biggest satisfaction for him!

And they did. They agreed that they were over-the-top. They recognized that Tina isn’t always very nice to me, and they spoke to her about that. I was allowed to have reasonable freedom if I was driving somewhere, since I had good grades and had never been in trouble. I walked down the hall back to my room, my back to my parents, with the world’s biggest grin on my face.

