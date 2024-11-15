Student Refuses To Help Roommates With Trash, So They Leave Bags At His Door And Prepare For A Messy Hallway Showdown

When it comes to sharing chores, there’s a fair argument that if you’re not using a shared space, you shouldn’t be expected to clean it.

So, what would you do if your roommates added you to the trash rotation, even though you never used the kitchen, and then tried to “teach you a lesson” for refusing?

In the following story, a university student finds himself in this exact predicament.

Here’s how he handled it.

Flatmates left bin bags outside my room, so I made sure to spread it evenly In my first year of university, I lived in a shared flat with 11 other people. We each had our own room and bathroom but shared the kitchen. We didn’t get to choose who we lived with in the first year of university, so our flatmates were assigned randomly. Anyway, at the time, I didn’t cook at all – and by that, I mean I literally did not use/enter the kitchen. Not even for a bowl of cereal. I would literally live off of Uber Eats (not the healthiest/cheapest option, but oh well) and dispose of my trash individually. As you would imagine, a “taking out the kitchen bin rotation” was established, and my flatmates decided to add me to it as well. I immediately refused to be part of this as I NEVER used the kitchen. I didn’t “produce” any trash, so I didn’t see why I would have to smell and handle someone else’s trash.

Frustrated that they tried to teach him a lesson, he made a huge mess.

After several heated back-and-forth discussions on this matter, which resulted in me still refusing to participate in the rotation, my flatmates decided it would teach me a lesson if they left 5 stinking bin bags in front of my room (I guess they thought that would “force” me to take it out?). I finally decided to participate in their “evenly taking out the bin bags rotation.” I carefully opened each bin bag, fairly spread it in front of each of their rooms, and left it there. It’s probably worth mentioning that these people were probably the worst people I’ve ever had to deal with in my entire life. Whenever I ordered food, they would ask me for a bite, and I would always share. But on very few instances when I would ask someone for Advil as I had run out or a freaking splash of ketchup, they would refuse me.

Yikes! That’s a messy way to prove a point.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what he did.

Harsh words, but not wrong.

This person has a hard time believing the story is true.

That’s a great comparison.

Very good point.

His actions were rude and inconsiderate.

Even if he never used the kitchen or the trash, it’s always best to be a team player.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.