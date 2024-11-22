Teen Repeatedly Cuts Across Lawn Ignoring Warnings, So This Homeowner Set Up A Muddy Surprise To Teach Him A Lesson

For whatever reason, some people just won’t listen, no matter how many times you ask nicely.

So, what would you do if someone kept trampling your lawn every day, ignoring your requests to stop?

Would you confront them again?

Or would you come up with a different solution?

In the following story, a homeowner finds the perfect way to keep a stubborn teenager off his grass.

Here’s how it went down.

Stop cutting across my grass We live in the end house on our street which has a slight curve. For almost the last year, I’ve noticed that twice a day (on the way to and from school) the same teenager cuts across our front lawn. I asked him to stop ages ago, but he has not. It’s beginning to leave a noticeable path of thinned out grass from being walked on excessively. The kids went back to school yesterday after the summer and I noticed him do it again in the morning. That’s when I decided that rather than confront him, I would exact my revenge. You see, said teenager is very much into his fashion and ALWAYS wears really expensive clothes and, more importantly, trainers.

The kid never saw the flower bed coming.

We have been planning a flower bed for one section of his chosen route. I decided, “Today is that day!” I dug out the section and put down the new loose compost (including manure, of course). I then left my hosepipe squirting water on this patch for a few hours to moisten the soil suitably. To finish off, a scattering of grass clippings on the top! Sure enough, the boy goes to cut across our grass to find himself ankle-deep in wet mud and manure. I was laughing and had to compose myself before walking out and profusely apologising to him while holding two plants to put into my new flower bed!

Yuck! It’s safe to say those shoes were ruined!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this.

They went from one problem to another.

Wonder how many times it took before they installed the boulder?

Apparently, no one wants to be photographed.

This must’ve made a mess.

Good for him, but that poor kid!

There’s no way he ever cut through there again.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.