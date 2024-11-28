Teens Speeding Down The Neighborhood Road Made It Unsafe For Children To Play Outside, So One Dad Built Some DIY Barricades To Solve The Problem

A nice quiet street where children can safely play outside seems like an idealistic world from an old-fashioned sitcom, but it was almost reality in today’s story.

Teens would speed down the otherwise quiet neighborhood road, so one dad came up with a way to try to prevent the teens from entering the neighborhood.

It took a few tries, but his revenge paid off!

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Break our speed gates? Challenge accepted. When I was a kid, my family lived on a private dead-end road with many families also raising school aged children. The street was peaceful and safe for kids to play. But every now & then driving age teens and young adults would speed down our road, concerning the parents about their children’s safety. After some time the homeowners on the road agreed to put up two staggered barriers to act like speed gates. This forced motorists to reduce their speed as they weaved to entered & exited the road.

His dad’s DIY barricades were destroyed.

My dad is a frugal DYI kinda guy. He volunteered to build the barricades himself and be reimbursed by the road association rather than buying pre-built, lower quality, barriers. My dads barricades were constructed using hollow plastics beams with a 2D plastic picket fence attached to the front and a weighted bottom to prevent blowing over in windy conditions. All was good in the hood until one day the light barricades were found mangled to the point of being a total loss. No one on the street knew what happened and the street asked my dad to rebuild his barricades so he did.

Dad’s not messing around!

A few weeks later, the barricades were again destroyed and it became clear that it wasn’t an accident, but likely caused by one of the speeding teens. Well my dad being an engineer understood the assignment and doubled down. He built two new picketed barricade, but this time reinforced every structural part with hardy 4×4 wooden beams hidden inside the plastic beams.

There was only one more incident where a car hit the barricades.

As predicted, a few days later we found one of the barricades tipped over with a few broken picket prongs, but all-in-all still intact. We don’t know who it was, or how much damage they caused to their vehicle by ramming the reinforced gates, but that was the last time they ever tried destroying our barricades.

If only there had been a security camera somewhere that could’ve captured the car hitting the barricade.

I bet it did a lot of damage.

