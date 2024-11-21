Downstairs Neighbors Constantly Slammed Their Doors, So Fed-Up Renters Returned The Favor By Leaving Behind An Annoying Noise Of Their Own

Apartment life can be an exercise in tolerance, but some neighbors are louder than most.

These renters had the misfortune of living above neighbors who made constant noise their full-time job.

So, with a leftover chirpy battery and a little creativity, the renters got their revenge with one last surprise before moving out.

Read on for the full story.

Inconsiderate Neighbors Can Enjoy the Chirping! My fiancé and I are moving out of our old apartment, in part, because of our awful downstairs neighbors. Over the last year and a half, living above them has been pretty terrible.

The renters can’t seem to find a moment of peace with them around.

They often scream at their kids and each other, but their specialty is slamming doors. The slamming almost always starts around a certain time of the evening so my fiancé and I would joke, “oh goodness, is it slam-o-clock already?” Or, “What time is it sweetie?” “It’s half-past slam-o-clock.”

In addition to being inconsiderate neighbors, they’re also hypocritical as all get-out.

Even though the downstairs neighbors are so loud, they have absolutely no tolerance for any noises from us. Often times, when we drop something on the floor, or make other standard apartment life noises, these neighbors start banging on their ceiling (our floor).

So finally, the renters had enough.

Now for our petty revenge… About two months ago, our fire alarm started chirping because the battery was getting low. We immediately replaced it… but kept the old battery.

Now it’s time to put their revenge into action.

We have already moved out of the apartment but still have two weeks left on our lease. After my fiancé and I finish cleaning it, we plan to reinstall the old fire alarm battery so they can enjoy the chirping all day and night until our lease runs out (and maybe longer!)

That little chirp was the perfect parting note.

What did Reddit think?

The spirit of revenge can live on well beyond their lease agreement.

This commenter has another clever idea.

This homeowner is also plagued by incessant noise.

The only thing worse than predictable noise is unpredictable noise.

These renters could walk away in peace knowing their goodbye had a lasting ring to it.

Now it was the neighbors’ turn to enjoy a taste of their own noisy medicine.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.