Neighbors Wanted Him To Trim His Hedge, But When He Refused And Turned Into An Epic Battle Of Revenge

Today’s story is supposed to be malicious compliance, but it’s really the story of two neighbors who are getting revenge on each other.

One neighbor refuses to trim his hedge, so the other neighbor looks for something else to report to the county.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Typical jerk neighbors complain about the truck in my yard – so I replace it. . . I live in a mostly-quiet neighborhood with lots of snowbirds and weekenders because of the proximity to a lake. The year-rounders are mostly retired and people generally get along fine. A couple years ago, neighbors on one side built a new garage and driveway – moving their cars much closer to my existing forsythia hedge. I love the forsythia in the spring and basically let it grow however it likes so I can have the bright yellow flowers.

Her neighbors complained about the hedge.

Almost immediately they started complaining that the hedge blocked their view as they backed out of their driveway. In my state, neighbors have no right to a “view” extending over someone else’s property, and our supreme court has repeatedly ruled that as long as trees and bushes do not actually impinge onto the roadway. Property owners have no obligation to trim for visibility. I keep a 5 foot strip mowed between my hedge and the road – perfectly reasonable to my way of thinking. . . Since they have no recourse RE: Hedges, they instead complain to county code enforcement about anything else they can think of.

Here’s an example of the type of revenge the neighbors are getting…

My brother parked his (licensed and insured) project truck on my property awhile back because he was in the process of moving and needed a spot for it while he was figuring things out. In the meantime, he was in a bad accident in another vehicle and the truck has been sitting for over a year now. The license plate recently expired – and I got a letter from the county with threats of fines if it wasn’t removed.

She replaced his brother’s car with another vehicle.

Cue the malicious compliance: My brother decided to sell the truck for scrap and had it towed away this morning. This gave my neighbors their temporary victory as they observed from their deck – and nearly 6 inches of improved view from their driveway. At least until I moved my second vehicle – a 1960 Lincoln (which is about 2 feet longer than the truck – with current plates and insurance) into that place this afternoon. . . As a single person with more than one vehicle, I may get around to driving that old car at least once more before winter. . .

It sounds like these neighbors are going to annoy each other as long as they live next to each other.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader suggests moving the truck.

Another reader doesn’t understand why some neighbors complain so much.

This reader loves how the revenge played out.

This reader shares another story about vehicles and a neighbor.

Here’s a suggestion to get even more revenge!

Those neighbors would’ve been better off minding their own business.

At least they got a good story out of it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.