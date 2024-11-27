Employees Have To Deal With A Confusing New Store Layout, So They Refuse To Answer The Phones If They’re Busy With Customers

I only have two arms!

Have you ever said that to a boss?

If not, feel free to use it next time you’re totally overwhelmed.

Anyway, this person might want to use that phrase at work because it sounds like they’re getting shafted.

But they’re handling things their own way.

Check out what they had to say.

I’ll answer your phone calls… “I work in retail and recently we have changed the layout within our store. I am on the customer service end taking third party returns within our store. The layout changed many things, one of the things was where my return area was located. The third party returns moved to the old customer service desk and the store returns moved to the front registers. I was tasked with taking these returns as well as taking care of online purchases that are too big to be up front for the customers themselves to take. Many rumors spread about our phone systems, some employees said the phones were moving up to the registers where customer service is, some said they were staying at the third party desk.

This sounds annoying…

I was getting called out for not answering every phone call that came through the system due to long lines at my return area. I asked my manager how to handle it, I do not mind answering calls, however, if I can’t get to them because there’s a line, I won’t answer them. Manager told me how to handle the phones and addressed the rumors; the phones would stay at my return area. So fast forward to my next shift, and here’s where Malicious compliance comes into play.

They had a new plan.

Any call I am able to answer, I make an announcement for who it is for on the radio. If nobody in that department answers the call, and the phone system kicks the call back to me, I ignore the call. I did my job, I answered the phones per the manager’s request and redirected the call. If no one else answers, it is not my fault. I did not want the phones where I am due to me not being able to answer 90% of the calls as they were for a different department. Problem solved.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

This reader had some questions.

Well, this doesn’t sound very efficient!

I have a feeling things will change again soon.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.