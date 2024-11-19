Their Ex Showered Them With Expensive Gifts, But When They Continue To Wear Them Their New Girlfriend Sees It As A Big Red Flag

When your ex showered you with expensive gifts, the life can be hard to give up – especially when you can’t afford to replace them.

However, when their new girlfriend sees the gifts as a betrayal, they’re left weighing practicality against her jealousy.

AITA for wearing clothes and jewelry an ex got me? I have an ex, N, who was very wealthy. She knew I liked fashion, so she bought a lot of presents for me.

These included a gold chain, gold rings, a Tom Ford cardholder, a Cartier watch, lots of clothes, cologne, etc.

To clarify, I didn’t ask for these presents and actively told her I didn’t need them, but she gave them to me nevertheless, and they’re nice presents so I accepted. She and I broke up, and I’m dating a new girl, H, now.

The split with N was amicable and we’re still friendly, and besides, I’m a mostly broke college student and can’t afford to replace the stuff she got me, so I kept it.

H takes issue to me wearing stuff an ex got for me and says that it’s disrespectful to her. I don’t think it’s that deep.

N gave me nice stuff, I like it, and currently I can’t afford to replace them myself. And even when I can, what’s the sense spending lots of money on what I already have for a symbolic gesture? H says I’m an AH. I think I’m just being practical. AITA?

