Their Friend Always Cancels Plans, But Gets Angry When Her Besties Hang Without Her

When one friend keeps ghosting group plans, should everyone else put life on hold?

That’s been the dilemma with one friend, who hasn’t shown up in months and shoots down every date her friend group offers.

After a recent get-together without her, she’s calling her group out… but is it really fair?

Read the details and decide for yourself!

AITA for making plans I know a friend can’t make I’m in a group of 5 friends that go way back. As we’ve gotten older, it’s been understandably more difficult to coordinate schedules to hang out. I feel like while that’s meant 4 of us have taken that to mean we have to put more effort in one of us ,“V” hasn’t and it’s been really bad this year.

It had been 7 months since she was able to find a single day for us so I went ahead and invited the other three over and did not postpone the plan when V finally got back and said the day wasn’t convenient for her and didn’t respond when I asked when would be. That was two weeks ago and we had a great time. I’ve texted again about setting something up for November V shot down two dates without offering an alternative. I said it stinks she won’t be able to make it again but until she’s free it sounds like the rest of us should plan on meeting up on the options everyone else said worked.

She went off on us accusing us of icing her out and saying she would never plan something that excluded one of us. I said of course she wouldn’t, she doesn’t even try to plan anything in the first place. That was kind of a low blow but I’m so frustrated by this idea we’re not supposed to see each other because she doesn’t have time for us.

