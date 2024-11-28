‘Ya’ll are really going crazy.’ – Lowe’s Workers Are Hoping The Mini Bucket Craze Will Blow Over Soon

So apparently mini buckets are massive right now at Lowe’s.

And at least one customer went all out, buying 200 of the things.

I guess for him, life is a bunch of mini buckets.

Sometimes I really feel for store workers.

I mean, who needs this!

But this is viral life and Lowe’s mini buckets, which can be snapped up for 98 cents are like gold dust right now.

Who’s fault is this, I hear you ask?!

Lowe’s worker Morgan Powell (@morganpowell__7) is fighting back though and shared her own viral clip at dealing with mini bucket madness!

The short clip showed Powell’s colleagues counting the 200 buckets in ONE order.

And just WHY would anyone want 200 mini buckets?

Well, Powell said the customer building a giant sandcastle.

I mean, of course.

She said: “Ya’ll are really going crazy over these Lowe’s mini buckets.”

And she also revealed how another customer drove for over an hour to snatch her mini buckets! Wow, just why!

The Lowe’s mini bucket madness is a craze that really doesn’t make any sense!

The craze is real!

I want to know why it’s a thing!

For real?! It’s a plastic bucket, y’all!

I mean, to each their own.

If mini buckets make you happy, I say go for it.

