‘These are all real things that have been said to me.’ – Are People Becoming Meaner To Service Workers? This Cashier Thinks So And She’s Calling Everybody Out.

When you go shopping or out to eat, part of the experience many people appreciate is a quick interaction with the cashier or wait staff.

Unfortunately, according to this TikToker, many service workers are giving up on making small talk, and she explains why in a simple skit.

She starts off the video by saying, “These are all real things that have been said to me as a cashier.”

Oh, I bet this is going to be interesting. She goes on to recreate some of her experiences, “Hi, welcome in, how are we doing today?” and then she switches to being the customer and says, “Why are you smiling so hard? What’s so ******* funny?”

Yikes, why are some people so rude?



She then hops on to another example, “Hi, did you find everything ok?” and then as the customer, “Oh, I didn’t know they let RACIAL SLURS work here anymore.”

Wow, I would have called the manager over and got them kicked out immediately.



After going through a few more of these, she wraps up the video saying, “And you wonder why cashiers don’t talk anymore.”

This was really interesting. I am not great at small talk, but I try to be friendly with everyone. I can’t imagine going through this all day at work.

Take a look at the full video to get the whole story.

And let’s look at what the people in the comments thought.

This person points out that it isn’t all customers like this.

Here is someone bringing up the dirty looks people give.

And this commenter thinks customers are getting meaner.

These service workers shouldn’t have to deal with stuff like this.

