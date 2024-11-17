Thieves Stole A Catalytic Converter From His Truck, So He Towed Their Car To The Junkyard And Got Them Arrested

Thieves aren’t always the brightest, and in today’s story, two kids who steal one man’s catalytic converter, definitely messed with the wrong person.

He found out who they were and towed their unregistered car to the junkyard, but that’s just the beginning.

This revenge involves stealing, jail time and the police.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

If you’re gonna steal the catalytics off my truck you should’ve checked if they were actually functional first, wasn’t so funny when it was turn. Was a fun morning at the beginning of last week starting up my truck and waking everyone up at 2:45am to learn someone swiped the hollowed out cats. The idiots missed the neighbors cameras that basically gave away who they were. Its two kids from the area who drive around in a pretty busted up police crown vic. I chose not to call the cops. Instead I called one of my friends who’s code enforcement and let him know what my plan was and he relayed the info to the police that I was finally going to do a nuisance tow on that same crown victoria

OP towed the kids’ car.

The car they drive isn’t street legal as it has no license plates or insurance or working taillights and rattles like crazy due to the trash sound system. They also spend their whole day at a chicken shack smoking. Not sure who they’re getting money from, but I’m guessing stealing catalytics was part of the equation. When I spotted the car sitting on a quiet street, I called it in and got the go ahead to tow. I took it straight to the police station, and they tried to run an owner check with the vin number only to find out it hadn’t been registered since 2011, and the owner was someone other than the kids who sold them the car with no title because of all the back registration owed.

The kids tried to steal their car from the junkyard.

The cops said we can go ahead and take it to the junkyard til they can get a Black title(aka certificate of destruction). By then the two idiots were running around all over town looking for their car thinking it got stolen by one of their friends as a prank(the key lock was so worn out you could start it with any car key). They found it at the junkyard and tried to steal it by one of them distracting the owner and the other stealing their car, but the junkyard was aware of who they were so they cut the driveshaft off beforehand.

The kids got arrested but are now out of jail with another car OP wants to tow.

I missed out on this part, but they got arrested for trying to steal their car back and they watched as the junkyard used a crane to rip the car to shreds. When I saw it, the remains looked like a toddler just ripped it to the bare frame out of curiosity. They been out of jail since but haven’t left their trailer. I did a drive by earlier and noticed a beater jeep liberty in their driveway also with no plates and already working with the cops on taking that too if I see it out in public except I won’t miss the show next time.

It seems like everything those kids do is illegal. It’s great that OP is working with the cops.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

