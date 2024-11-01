Husband Made Sure Everybody Was Showered And Ready For The Evening, But Then His Wife Didn’t Have Any Hot Water When She Got Home From Yoga

There are few things in life better than getting in a hot shower after a long day or a good workout; it can be so relaxing.

So coming home to an empty hot water tank can feel like a slap in the sweaty face.

That is what happened to this wife in this story, but even though her husband feels bad, he also feels like she overreacted.

Check it out.

There wasn’t enough hot water for my wife and now she’s beyond furious We got home from my older daughter’s soccer game about 3pm today. I went out for a run shortly thereafter and got home about 4:30pm. I guess my daughter waited to take her shower because she was still in it when I got home. So I began preparing dinner.

It was about 5:15pm when I got into my shower while the spaghetti was bubbling away on the stovetop. My wife left to go to yoga about 5:45pm. Kids and I started eating dinner about 6 (wife said not to wait for her and we typically eat early) but the youngest got spaghetti in her hair. She also hadn’t had a shower in 2 days and needed one anyway.

I erroneously thought, if she had one after dinner, she’d be finished in time for enough hot water to replenish before my wife got home about 7pm. So i told my daughter to go have a shower. I should have known there wouldn’t have been enough hot water, but I wasn’t thinking and obviously miscalculated. My daughter finished her shower about 6:45 and said the end of her shower was cold as there wasn’t enough hot water. My wife got home a few minutes earlier than anticipated at 6:50.

When she got home, I immediately apologized in advance and said I miscalculated how much hot water there would be, and maybe she could eat dinner while it replenished. She was obviously upset, didn’t want to eat dinner and just wanted a hot shower after yoga. She went to go have a shower anyway knowing it would be cold. She had a brief cold shower and came downstairs extremely angry and in her words “beyond furious” and has hid herself away in the bedroom because she can’t be around us because she’s so angry. I understand her frustration.

And I know I’m somewhat of the AH. But I don’t feel like I’m as much of an AH that the level of her anger is suggesting. It was an honest mistake, I apologized profusely, but she is seriously upset and I’m wondering if I’m really as much of a jerk as it seems for thinking there would have been enough hot water when there wasn’t? AITA?

