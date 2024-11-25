McDonald’s Drive-Through Customer Noticed A Pretty Severe Leak Through The Window That Appears To Have Been There A While

Nobody goes to McDonald’s for a healthy meal, but they do want it to at least be safe.

When TikToker @charlsayyyy was picking up a quick bite to eat, she noticed something really gross and she had to share it.

She is in her car pulling up to the window where she grabs her food and she notices something odd in the window, so she starts recording and says, “So, I’m at the McDonald’s drive-through, and is that supposed to be actively leaking?”

She zooms in on the window, and there is some type of machine there with a clear leak. She goes on, “I mean there’s like, algae and like, mold.”

The window does have a huge streak of green and some black bits that certainly look like algae and mold to me.



She also notices some type of liquid flowing down the side of the window and she says, “And there’s an active water leak. And I mean, we’re preparing food in here.”

Wow, that is really gross and they should close shop until they can get it fixed.



She wraps up the video saying, “Like I don’t feel like that’s supposed to be happening. Can somebody let me know?”

It is absolutely not supposed to be happening!

It is pretty gross to think about what else is going on in that restaurant.

Take a look at the video to see just how bad it is.

The people in the comments have a lot to say as well, check it out.

This person jokes that this is what makes the Sprite spicy.

Here is someone who explains what the issue is.



This commenter points out that the algae got through the seal of the window.

This has to be some type of health code violation.

And not one you’d want to see at a restaurant.

