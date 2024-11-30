Spark Driver Was Upset That Walmart Canceled One of Her Orders

I’m gonna say right off the bat that the woman who posted the video you’re about to watch was NOT HAPPY.

Her name is Ladii and she took to TikTok to complain about what went down at a Walmart store when she was trying to complete Spark deliveries.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Not Walmart playing with my Spark money.”

Ladii said she was waiting for her next Spark trip outside a Walmart store and she was parked only 30 feet away from the pick-up area for drivers.

She said that when she went to pick up her Spark delivery and that’s when she found out that Walmart had canceled her order.

Ladii asked the Walmart manager what the problem was and she was told that she didn’t have a “bay listed.”

Ladii was upset and told the folks at Walmart that she had already listed her bay.

The Walmart manager told her that Spark drivers have two minutes to list what bay they’re in or the delivery will be canceled.

She said, “My bay was already in when you canceled my trip. I literally sat here and then you canceled my trip.”

I don’t think she was too happy about this…

What the heck is going on here?

No one really seems to know.

