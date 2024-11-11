Woman Refused To Have Her Hair Curled Or Permed For Her Sister’s Wedding. Now The Bride Says She’s Trying To Ruin Her Perfect Day.

It is common for brides-to-be have specific – and sometimes odd – requests for their bridal party.

Some can be simple. Others can be complicated, crazy, or unreal.

This woman shares that her younger sister, who’s about to get married, requested she get a perm or another curly hairstyle on the day.

She doesn’t want to because she never puts heat or chemicals on her hair.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not getting a perm? I (28F) am supposed to be my sister’s (26F) maid of honor. We are and always have been super close, and have a great relationship. So I have no idea, how this could have escalated this badly.

This woman describes how long and straight her hair is.

I have long, very straight hair that doesn’t hold a curl for longer than 2 hours at most, no matter what products or tools I use. It’s also not colored but completely untouched hair, which also makes it less likely to hold onto any kind of curls. I love curls, but I’ve accepted my fate and don’t see a point in spending a long time to try and style it, just for everything to be gone an hour later.

But, her sister requested that all females in the wedding style and curl their hair.

My sister insists on all women in the wedding having their hair styled with curls. I can and would let the best hairstylist ever curl my hair, but I know it won’t hold up during the day. And my sister knows it, too.

She also suggested that she get a perm instead.

Because of that, she has gotten the idea into her head that I should just get a perm, so I would be able to wear my hair curly at her wedding. I don’t want to do that! I have several years of length in my hair and a perm would mean I’d have to keep up this very time-intensive style I didn’t even choose. Or chop my perm-damaged hair of afterwards?

She thinks her request is crazy.

I’d do a lot to make my sister happy, and I want her to have a lovely wedding. But I think her demand is absolutely ridiculous. She goes on and on about how I want to ruin her perfect day, and how I’d only do that because I’m jealous of her getting married before me (not true at all).

Now, she doesn’t know what to do.

My parents declared themselves neutral, and won’t say a word about it. My friends are on my side, and my future BIL is on her side. Should I just get a perm to make her happy? AITA to potentially ruin our relationship because of this?

Let’s check out how other people reacted to this story.

This user shares what her MOH did.

While this one suggests getting a wig instead.

People are calling out the entitled sister.

She’s being mean and short-sighted, says this one.

Finally, here’s a warning from this user.

Do not feel obligated to permanently change your appearance just to satisfy the bride.

It doesn’t work that way, dear.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.