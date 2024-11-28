Ulta Customer Thought It Was A Joke When She Realized What Her Store Card Could Buy

If y’all love Ulta, you have got to hear this woman’s story of what her store card bought her.

Be warned, though – while her story is inspiring some, it’s definitely making more than a few people angry.

Elysa (@elysabee123) is a fan of fashion and makeup, but even she was surprised to find she could use her Ulta store card to rent a car.

Elysa wrote: “Just literally thought it was a joke that I can use it to rent a car, “till it went through.”

She recorded the transaction on TikTok and was clearly delighted with herself and how can you blame her?

Well, while some of Elysa’s followers praised her, some actually did blame her.

It seemed a lot of folks knew you could use a store card with credit card insignia on it.

And the Ulta card has a Mastercard sign in the corner.

It seems shoppers can use their store cards outside of the stores they got them in. But only if the card has a Mastercard or other credit card sign on it.

But while Ulta, for example, has a store card supported by a credit card company, the store also has another that is literally for use only in the store.

So, how these keyboard warriors knew all the secrets is beyond me!

But I’m with most people saying yes, girl, you did discover something kinda cool.

Now, get shopping for those cars and fashion hauls but go easy!

Watch the full clip here:

But honestly if you were approved for credit, you probably want to know about it.

