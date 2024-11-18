Woman Told Her Female In-Laws That She Wouldn’t Be Cooking With Them, So When They Suggested She Hang Out With The Men Instead, She Did Exactly That

Stereotypes aren’t great.

Some people still expect all women to love cooking, but that’s often not the case.

This woman shares that her in-laws were practically bullying her into cooking even though she dislikes it, so when she refused and they insisted, the result was a family drama.

Let’s read the story.

I refused to cook and “chilled with men” I (Female, 28 years old) dislike cooking. Don’t get me wrong, I cook for survival. But it is not something I like or enjoy. At my in-laws, both my mother in law and sister in law are stay-at-home partners and love to cook. Neither of their husbands lift a finger to help and they like it that way.

So their “arrangement” works for them.

Before marriage, I was treated as a guest. Since my marriage 6 months ago, they expect, want, and demand I cook with them. The first few times I went along with it but I hated it. It took 5-7 hours to make food and do dishes. So when they planned a get-together last weekend and discussed the menu, I suggested ordering in. This way everyone can be more relaxed. They looked like I insulted them. I told them they could cook but to give me a list of what I should make, I will buy it.

Sounds like a good plan, but they expected her to conform to their outdated norms.

They said that that’s not how traditions work and if I hate it so much, I can relax with men. So that’s exactly what I did. Much to their anger. I helped set the place and to serve, but that was it. As we were eating my husband commented how good something tasted. My mother in law immediately went on about how I wouldn’t be cooking anything for him. When he said he can cook for himself, my sister in law chimed in with how her husband or dad never had to cook a day in their life. How marrying lazy women like me has ruined his manhood.

This was a blatant personal attack.

I looked at my husband and we both left. Mother in law and sister in law are blasting our phones over my arrogance and calling him spineless. Even my mom is taking their side now. But guess who doesn’t care?

They did the right thing by leaving.

Staying would have been humiliating for both of them at that point.

Nobody should feel obliged to cook.

