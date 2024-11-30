November 30, 2024 at 6:47 am

Customer Was Was Asked To Give A Tip After Being Served By A Robot And She’s Wondering Why

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t like the sound of this!

A TikTokker talked to viewers about how she wasn’t too happy that she was asked to tip a robot that brought her food at a restaurant.

The woman said to viewers, “How much of a tip would you leave for this? I took my own order and I ordered a water instead of a cocktail. A robot brought me my food before it scurried away.”

She continued, “Now I admit, the food was quite tasty, but the suggested tip is anywhere from $13 to $18.69. What would you tip?”

Good question…

Check out the video.

@mothernateur

How much of a tip would you leave? #TipFlation #Robot #DateNight #Halloween

♬ original sound – Mother NATEur

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer made a funny comment.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one person didn’t hold back.

We have to tip the robots now?

I don’t think so.

