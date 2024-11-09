Her Stepchild Thinks She’s Unfairly Distributing Chores At Home, But She Says She’s Just Using Common Sense

Many parents think going to school is a full-time job, and they don’t ask their older children to participate in chores at home or get part-time jobs.

When kids in the same family are treated differently based on their dedication to their education, though, things can get dicey.

Check out this story and learn why this woman’s stepdaughter is feeling less than at home.

AITA for making my stepdaughter do more chores than my son? My husband and I (both 47) brought one child each into our marriage, his daughter (24) and my son (22). My husband and I have been married for 17 years, and we all get along for the most part. The biggest continuing issue we have is that I make my stepdaughter do more chores, and that’s almost always been the case. I work 30-40 hours a week, and my husband works around 50, so I handle a lot more of the household and childcare. She often complained to her father, who complained to me, but I felt like he agreed with me because he only mentioned she complained and let it go.

Hmm, I wonder why she didn’t decide to talk directly to the stepmother.

The chores were fairly light and even through elementary school for both of them. When they got to middle school, though, my son started taking advanced placement classes, which have more homework. He also started doing some volunteer work, mentoring younger kids. He’s always been very scholarship-minded because he knew we didn’t have a lot to save back. The chores were still pretty even, but on days when his tutoring/mentoring ran late, I did them. I didn’t do the same for her when she was out later with friends.

Ah, so this is because she loves to socialize, and that’s not something the son is doing as much.

She has always been well-liked with lots of friends because she has a very bright, fun personality. In H.S., my son picked up more volunteer hours, college prep and AP classes, and got a job. He paid for his “extras,” and she had to earn her allowance. That’s when the bigger discrepancy happened. Now, he’s going into his graduate program, doing research, working two part-time jobs, and still tutoring on the side. We pay for his housing, food, etc., so he can save some money.

Wow, that is a lot. How does she spend her time?

She’s still very much a social butterfly, and I love that she has so many people who love her. But she has no job, no college, and isn’t trying to get either. We’ve offered to help her any way we can, but she just says she’s too busy. So, she has far more chores than him. Apparently, she complained more to her father, and he has finally decided I need to balance it out more. I don’t even know how when my son has so little time and told him no.

Again, why can’t she have this conversation directly with the stepmother?

They both say I’m being unfair, and the more I think about it, I don’t know. AITA?

Does Reddit think this treatment is fair?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Redditors were appalled at the stepdaughter’s “busyness.”

They also noted that she needs to start paying rent.

When they did the math, users were stunned that those chores deserved 1K.

Ultimately, readers highlighted that while they’re NTA, these parents must check their parenting.

This stepdaughter is old enough to get her life together.

Time to either help out or get out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.