Three Months After Their Housekeeper Stormed Out Of Their House, They’re Asking Them To Pay For Her Son’s Educational Fees

Some employers have no problem giving more when an employee experiences a specific need.

This man says that although his mother has been very generous to their long-time housekeeper, things eventually fell apart.

But surprisingly, the housekeeper still asked his mom to pay for her son’s leadership program in school.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not giving our ex house keepers son money? Not necessarily mine (24M), but my mom’s. For as long as I can remember, this lady, we will call her (Lisa), has been our housekeeper.

Their family has always been generous to Lisa.

From an unbiased perspective, my mom has been nothing but there for her with family issues, “paid holidays,” “paid sick days,” etc. She was always giving her Christmas and birthday gifts for her kids. She has even paid for two semesters of college for one of her kids.

They had a disagreement recently.

Well, they recently had a falling out, because my mom thought she was cutting some corners. Lisa got annoyed and stormed out.

After 3 months, Lisa contacted this man’s mom to ask for money.

Well, fast forward 3-ish months after, and Lisa is asking my mom to pay for her son’s Kappa league fee. We are not responding to her because we don’t want to seem like a gravy train she can hop on anytime.

Sheesh! Really?

Let’s see what other users have to say.

Yup, this is basically it.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Don’t give her a dime, says this one.

While this one says it’s way over the line.

Ugh! Doesn’t this annoy you?

When you storm out of your employer, you lose all the privileges.

Just saying.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.