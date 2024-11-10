Two-Year-Old’s Recital Should Be A Family Event, But Dad Says No Grandparents Allowed

A two-year-old’s dance recital should be all about cuteness and family pride, right?

Not for this mom’s husband.

When she invited the grandparents to cheer on their little ballerina, he threw a fit, insisting it should just be the immediate family.

Now, she’s wondering if he’s being unreasonable or if she’s the one overstepping.

AITA – 2 year old dance recital causing turmoil… AITA (F34)? I’m pretty sure it’s my husband (M36) being unreasonable. Our 2 year old daughter started “Tippi Toes” at her daycare this year and they are having a dance recital in December at a different facility.

Adorable!

I invited my parents and wanted to invite his Dad as well so all the grandparents could come too. He (my husband) got really annoyed when I let him know I invited them already. He started saying “DON’T invite anyone! I just want it to be us! I feel like there is too many unknowns not knowing how to navigate it with a bunch of people.” It’s a 2 year old… it might be a mess of crying or not doing the dances, but I think the excluding grandparents (after I already invited them) would be so rude?

Uh, chya.

Plus she loves her grandparents and would be happy to have them there to cheer her on. I think he is being selfish and trying to keep special events by excluding family.

The idea of keeping the recital intimate might have good intentions, but excluding excited grandparents after invites were already sent feels a bit harsh, right?

Reddit thinks so.

You heard the people…

It’s a toddler recital, not a VIP event—let the grandparents have their moment!

