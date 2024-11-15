Uncle Lied About Being Sick To Impress Women, But His New Girlfriend Found Out The Truth During Grandma’s Birthday Party

Sometimes people exaggerate the truth in order to impress other people.

Sometimes this exaggeration might actually be all out lying, like in today’s story, where one man lies about things like having cancer and being in the military in order to impress women.

It seems to work because he’s been married multiple times, but today, his new girlfriend finds out he’s lying and blows up at him.

Now everyone is mad at the person who told her the truth.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling the truth about Uncle Dave? Something is mentally wrong with my Uncle Dave (50’s). He’s faked cancer, faked being in the military, and faked having well paying jobs to impress women. He’s been married 3 times.

Dave is faking cancer again.

I went to my grandma’s birthday, and Dave shows up with a new girlfriend and his head shaved. She goes on about his cancer treatments. I look at my cousin who works at the closest chemotherapy facility and is like nope. I later pulled this woman aside and tell her Dave’s history of faking cancer, and she started to put two and two together. Because Dave just lost his well paying “job” because of his sick days for cancer being back. Dave has already moved in with this women and she was helping him out.

Dave’s girlfriend yelled at him during the grandma’s party.

This woman had no chill and screamed at Dave at my grandma’s birthday and told him to get his stuff out of the home before she calls the police about him. My mom and grandma are angry at me and told me to leave because what I did to Dave and grandma at her party was “evil” because this could be grandma’s last birthday party because she’s old. I don’t see how I’m in the wrong when it was Dave lying to a woman to live in her home but I’m the bad guy here. So everything is now my fault, and I have been told not to come around to a family gathering at my grandma’s again.

This really is all Dave’s fault, not her fault.

OP didn’t know the girlfriend was going to react like that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to the story…

This reader points out why the mom and grandma were upset.

The timing wasn’t great, but the girlfriend needed to know the truth.

This is an example of shooting the messenger.

She didn’t do anything wrong.

Maybe it would’ve been better to wait until the birthday party was almost over.

It seems like the anger is misdirected.

Everyone should be angry at Uncle Dave.

