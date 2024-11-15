When She Got Engaged Her Future Sister-In-Law Thought She Was Stealing Her Spotlight And Asked Her To Step Down As A Bridesmaid. Now Her Brother And Future Sister-In-Law Still Want Her To Help Pay For Their Wedding.

Does it really matter for brides-to-be if someone else gets engaged?

In today’s story, a woman gets engaged, but instead of being happy for her, her future sister-in-law thought she was stealing the spotlight from her.

She stepped down as a bridesmaid, but her brother still wants her to help pay for the wedding.

Should she still help pay for the wedding? Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for refusing to pay for my brother’s wedding after he kicked me out of the bridal party for getting engaged? I (41F) have always been close with my brother, “Tom” (38M), and we’ve had a great relationship. When he got engaged to his fiancée “Sarah” (38F), I was honored to be asked to be a bridesmaid. They’ve been planning a big wedding for over a year, and I’ve been heavily involved in helping organize things. I even offered to cover some of the costs since my brother and his fiancée were on a tight budget.

This woman got engaged, but didn’t want to steal the spotlight from her brother.

A few months ago, my partner proposed to me, and I said yes! We kept it low-key to not take away from Tom’s upcoming wedding. We have been together for years and have an established marriage like life together.

But Tom and Sarah thought she was taking all the attention away from them.

However, after announcing our engagement, Sarah became cold towards me. Tom later told me that Sarah was upset, feeling like I “stole her spotlight” by getting engaged before their wedding. A week later, Tom and Sarah called me. They said that, because of the “timing” of my engagement, it would be “best” if I step down as a bridesmaid.

So she stepped down as a bridesmaid.

Sarah wanted the focus on her, and apparently, my new engagement was “too distracting.” I was hurt but agreed to step down to keep the peace. Here’s where things escalated… Tom recently asked if I was still willing to help cover the wedding costs I had previously offered to pay for (a significant amount).

She took back her offer to contribute to their wedding.

I was shocked! I politely declined, saying that I didn’t feel comfortable contributing anymore since I was no longer in the bridal party and felt hurt by the situation. Tom got really upset and called me selfish, saying I’m ruining his big day. Sarah even accused me of “holding a grudge” and trying to punish them.

Now, she’s wondering if she did the right thing since family members are divided by the situation.

Now, my family is split. Some think I should still help since I initially offered. While others agree that it’s unfair to expect me to contribute after being kicked out of the wedding party. So, AITA for refusing to cover the wedding expenses after being removed from the bridal party?

That’s a tricky situation. Let’s find out how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s absurd, says this user.

While this one thinks she’s being petty.

This one shares their honest opinion.

Here’s a short and straightforward response.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this user.

The entitlement of some people! Your money, your decision.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.