Whole Foods Customer Shared A Hack For How People Can Get Garlic Bread Even When They’re Out Of It. – ‘They’ll scoop it out fresh for you.’

Have you had the garlic bread from Whole Foods?

I personally have not, but after seeing this video from a TikTokker named Mikayla, I’m gonna need to give it a shot!

And she shared a hack just in case Whole Foods is out of the good stuff!

Mikayla said, “If you’re like me and you love the garlic bread from Whole Foods, but they never have it out, I’m going to show you a life-changing hack.”

The video shows her in the bakery section of a Whole Foods store and she said, “You can actually ask for their special garlic spread right at the bakery counter and they’ll scoop it out fresh for you.”

Mikayla then grabbed a loaf of sourdough bread and told viewers that she likes to spread the garlic on the bread and pop it in the oven.

She told viewers, “It’s so good.”

Now I’m hungry…

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

Feed me garlic bread!

