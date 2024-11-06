November 6, 2024 at 6:49 am

Woman Shows A Feature On A Microwave That Most People Don’t Use But Can Be Extremely Helpful

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@leximartone

You learn something new every day!

A TikTokker named Lexi posted a video and gave viewers a heads-up about a microwave feature they might not be familiar with.

Source: TikTok

Lexi told viewers, “I was today years old, 31, when I learned your microwave keeps food warm for you like a drawer warmer.”

Source: TikTok

Lexi showed viewers the buttons on her microwave and one is labeled “Keep Warm.”

She said, “Who knew? Probably everyone but me…”

This is news to me!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@leximartone

how did I not know this?….. #hack #kitchenhacks #todayyearsold #mindblow

♬ original sound – Lexi Martone

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

It’s more complicated than you might think…

