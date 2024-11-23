‘You guys brought me in on the false pretense.’ – Kohl’s Shopper Wasn’t Happy After He Found Out A Coupon Wouldn’t Help Him At A Store

What’s the point of coupons if they’re not gonna work?

That’s a great question!

A guy named Bobby took to TikTok to put Kohl’s on blast after his store coupon yielded him NOTHING.

Bobby said, “Kohl’s, you piece of ****. You give me a coupon for 20% off. There is one pair of jeans that fit me in the whole entire department. OK? And the 20% don’t apply to those one particular jeans in my size. One pair.”

He continued, “So I couldn’t get 20% off, but I still bought them because it’s not easy to find jeans in my size.”

Bobby continued, “What was I supposed to do? Walk out of the store holding a pair of jeans like some common thief or something?”

He added, “You guys brought me in on the false pretense that I was going to get 20% off. The one pair of jeans that I could not get 20% off. And you’re charging for a stupid bag.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@bobbydoblogs If you get a coupon from Kohl’s make sure you read the Fine print before you drive all the way out there because the item that you buy probably don’t qualify for their coupon because that’s their trick to get you there oh and make sure you have extra money because you have to pay for the bags! Kohls #Kohlsshopping #kohlsfinds #mensclothes #Kohlsclothing ♬ original sound – Bobbydoblogs

He was fired up!

