A Best Buy Employee Shared The Strange Encounter He Had With A Customer Who He Needed To Educate

I know next to nothing about today’s technology, so this story really resonated with me.

A Best Buy employee named Dallas posted a video on TikTok and talked about the interesting and unexpected encounter he had with a customer in his store.

Dallas said a customer asked him about an HDMI splitter for her hard drive, but he knew right away that something was amiss.

He said, “I’ve never heard of a hard drive that connects to monitors.”

Dallas realized that the customer thought her desktop computer tower was a hard drive and he said, “Oh, and that monitor on her desk? She thought that was the computer.”

The Best Buy worker added that the woman had been trying to plug a HDMI splitter into a USB port, as well.

We’re glad he got it all sorted out!

Here’s the video.

Not everyone is up on the latest technology…

