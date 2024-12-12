A Blimp Crash Landed In A Brazilian Neighborhood. Here’s How It Happened.

In this day and age, we have a lot of things to worry about, and oddly, random things falling out of the sky is one of them.

This time, though, we’re not talking about bits of satellites or other space debris.

It was a white blimp that came down in a residential area of São Paulo, Brazil. The video shows it emblazoned with a red and white sign reading “Vamos São Paulo” and quickly deflating once it hit the ground.

It descended quickly before becoming caught on a building as the rest of the air exited the blimp.

Sources say the flight was a test and that the blimp had been planned as part of a promotion for the local soccer team.

No one was injured on the ground, and the person piloting the blimp walked away with minor injuries.

Local authorities are still looking into what caused the crash.

