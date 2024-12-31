A Customer Was Dismayed By What A Mechanic Told Him After He Left His Car At His Shop

I bet he didn’t see that coming!

A TikTokker named Mac posted a video and talked to viewers about the unexpected experience he had after he dropped his car off at an auto shop.

Mac’s video showed him having a conversation with a worker at the shop where he dropped off his car.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Dropped my car off at car shop to get headlights done. You will never believe what they had to say back.”

Viewers can hear the mechanic on the other end of the phone line telling Mac that there are all kinds of things that need to be fixed on his car.

The mechanic then surprised Mac by telling him that he’s in “the perfect spot to try and chop and see what you can get out of the car.”

In other words, the vehicle has so many issues, the best course of action is to cut it up and sell it for parts.

In he caption, Mac wrote, “Welp, sounds like they are telling me I need a new car.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTok user made a funny comment.

And this individual had a lot to say.

That escalated quickly!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.