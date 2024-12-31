A Domino’s Pizza Employee Got Real About The Company’s Delivery Fees. – ‘I think it’s way too high. And it interferes with business.’

If you’ve ever wondered how Domino’s Pizza employees feel about the company’s delivery fees, today is your lucky day!

A Domino’s delivery driver named Chris talked to viewers about how things work behind the scenes in two videos.

A viewer asked Chris if a $10 tip is enough and he said, “Oh yeah, that is way more than enough. And anyone who says otherwise, they’re just absolutely disrespectful. Like, my thing is more against the Domino’s delivery fee.”

Chris added, “I think it’s way too high. And it interferes with business and a lot of people just don’t know that the drivers don’t receive that.”

Check out the video.

Chris posted another video and responded to a viewer who commented, “I don’t order through Domino’s because of the cost of their delivery fee and the recommended tip is on top of tax. You don’t tip on tax!”

Chris said, “I can disagree with it, that’s okay. It says it on every single receipt, it says it on the website, it says it everywhere, that delivery drivers do not receive the delivery fee.”

He added, “If people just read a little bit, you would know that openly. It’s public information, completely free, and not hidden. It’s even on some of the boxes, too.”

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is interesting…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!