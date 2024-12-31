A Heated Debate Ignited Over A Knife And A Baking Sheet, And This Couple Finds Themselves At Odds

Relationship drama often heats up at unexpected moments – especially in the kitchen.

AITA For telling my (31m) gf (29f) to stop cutting pizza with a chef knife on a baking sheet? I was heating some pizza slices on a baking sheet in the oven and set it all on top the stove when it was done to let it cool.

I later notice my girlfriend cutting the pizza with a $60 chef knife I have right on the baking sheet. I admit I came off a little harsh with it and immediately told her to stop.

She gets upset that I’m telling her this and says I’m watching her too much and sort of controlling her. I just don’t want my baking sheet having scratches in it and my chef knife being dulled.

To me, it’s just lazy to not just put it on a cutting board and cut it with the knife. Maybe this is normal and I’m just overreacting over something small. AITA?

