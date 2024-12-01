A Home Inspector Sounded Off About the Problems He Saw With A Newly Constructed House

If you think that expensive, new-construction homes don’t have any problems, well, you’d be WRONG.

A home inspector named Randle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the issues he discovered when he took a look at a house that selling for nearly $750,000.

Randle inspects homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas and he found quite a bit wrong with this particular home.

He started by pointing out that shingles were broken on the roof, the gutters weren’t up to par, and whoever put caulk on the windows really missed the mark.

Randle then ventured inside the home and found the following: a dirty air conditioning filter, a locked electrical box that kept him from checking for issues, shoddy insulation in the attic, and unsealed tiles in the shower.

Oh, and Randle added that the home’s dishwasher wasn’t installed properly and that the stove range didn’t have a vent above it.

Yeesh!

Check out the video.

New isn’t always good…

I think we should all know that by now.

