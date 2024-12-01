December 1, 2024 at 8:49 am

A Home Inspector Sounded Off About the Problems He Saw With A Newly Constructed House

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

If you think that expensive, new-construction homes don’t have any problems, well, you’d be WRONG.

A home inspector named Randle posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the issues he discovered when he took a look at a house that selling for nearly $750,000.

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

Randle inspects homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas and he found quite a bit wrong with this particular home.

He started by pointing out that shingles were broken on the roof, the gutters weren’t up to par, and whoever put caulk on the windows really missed the mark.

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

Randle then ventured inside the home and found the following: a dirty air conditioning filter, a locked electrical box that kept him from checking for issues, shoddy insulation in the attic, and unsealed tiles in the shower.

Oh, and Randle added that the home’s dishwasher wasn’t installed properly and that the stove range didn’t have a vent above it.

Yeesh!

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

Check out the video.

@inspector_randle

“You get what you pay for”? 750k is a lot of $$$$ #newconstruction #homeinspection #dfwrealestate #texasrealestate #homeinspector

♬ original sound – Inspector Randle

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

Another TikTokker asked a question.

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@inspector_randle

New isn’t always good…

I think we should all know that by now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter