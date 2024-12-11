A Kid’s Birthday Party Went Off The Rails After A Party-Crashing Mom Brought All Six Of Her Children

Birthday parties for kiddos can either go completely smoothly or devolve into chaos: there is no middle ground!

A mom named Jessica talked to TikTok viewers about the negative experience she had at a birthday party she attended with her daughter at a Sky Zone location.

Jessica said there was already drama going on when she arrived at Sky Zone with her daughter because another parent who has six kids brought all of the to the party…even though only one of her children was invited.

She said, “And the host, the mom of the birthday boy, she’s arguing with her because she’s like, ‘How are you gonna bring all the other kids? The other kids don’t know my son like that.’”

Jessica said the birthday party was for a boy who was in kindergarten, and the other kids the mom brought were all much older.

The woman hosting the party told the mom that she would only pay for the one child who was invited and not her five other children.

Jessica said, “I don’t know what’s gonna end up happening. Oh boy…”

Jessica posted a follow-up video and said that the party-crashing mom ended up paying for her other five kids and added, “I don’t think they’re gonna ever talk again or whatever, but I guess it felt bad for her other kid that really did get invited to the party, and he was crying, ‘Mom, I want to play with my friend,’ and I guess it was embarrassing for her.”

She continued, “I don’t think that that kid is ever gonna ever get invited again to the kid’s party. So sad.”

This birthday party did not go according to plan…

