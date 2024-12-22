Teen’s Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe Stole The Spotlight, But A Bitter Mother’s Accusations Of Betrayal Left Everyone Stunned

Family dynamics tend to get a little spicy during the holidays – especially in the kitchen.
A well-intentioned comment about a sweet potato casserole ignites a surprising conflict, leaving one family member questioning if honesty truly is the best policy.
Read on for the full story!
AITA for praising my stepbrothers food?
Yesterday we had Thanksgiving.
My mother (47F) made some of the food, and my stepbrother (15M) made other foods.
There was a clear standout recipe.
I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and one of the dishes my stepbrother made was sweet potato casserole.
I enjoyed it a lot and had the leftovers today.
This is where the problem comes.
But not everyone was pleased about the recipe’s rave reviews.
My mother is pretty angry at me because I said I thought the sweet potato casserole my brother made was very good.
They try and placate their mother with a separate compliment, but it seemed to only make matters worse.
I also said the turkey she made was amazing, but that I hadn’t been able to eat too much of it because I was already full.
I didn’t think this was an offensive comment, but she didn’t like it.
She says I betrayed her and that I was mocking her.
They’re left wondering where the heck they went wrong.
I personally don’t understand how I was mocking or betraying her when I was simply stating that I enjoyed another person’s food.
Now, admittedly, this morning she kept pestering me about whether I liked the food or not.
I was honest and said I did, I just also liked the sweet potato casserole.
The mother just wouldn’t drop the subject.
She then began insisting I was just saying I liked her food to appease her.
I replied with: “What do you want me to say? The food was horrible? Because that’d be a lie.”
I could understand if maybe she took that comment as offensive, but I did apologize for any perceived slight against her.
Even so, she is now saying she’ll never cook for any of us again, and that she’s done doing anything for us.
So, AITA for saying I liked my stepbrother’s cooking?
Sounds like there were too many cooks in the kitchen!
What did Reddit think about this dilemma?
The mother should really learn to not bite the hand that feeds her.
The teen’s interest in cooking is a very positive thing!
The mother needs to step up and act like an adult.
There’s a lot to unpack in this situation.
Who would have thought a recipe for sweet potato casserole could leave everyone with such a bitter taste.
Perhaps next time the mother will learn to savor the moment instead of stewing over it.
