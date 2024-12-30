After Repeatedly Telling Her Roommate To Stop Parking In Her Spot, She Finally Got Tired Of It And Reported Her To The Building Manager Who Had The Car Towed

When living in an apartment, one of the biggest hassles can be finding the right place to park.

What would you do if your roommate kept parking in your parking spot which meant you had to walk a long way to get to your car each day?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she finally had to do something about it.

AITA for getting my roommate’s car towed and her parking pass revoked? I (23f) have three roommates: Sarah (22f), Jenny (24f), and Lucy (20f). Our apartment complex has a really bad parking situation at the moment. We used to have two garages (the main deck, which was bigger, and the second deck, which is smaller) we could park in.

Currently, the main deck is under construction, so the only option is to park on the second deck or to park in a different parking two blocks away. (the lot is owned by the same people who own our apartment) When we moved in, we all paid for parking. I paid extra to have the last spot so I didn’t have to call people to move their cars when I got home. Since the main deck is closed, we have to park in an odd arrangement. We have four spots designated for our apartment.

The only issue is the first two spots get blocked in by the second two spots. We had a system that worked perfectly for a couple of weeks. Since Jenny and I often left the earliest and came home the latest, Sarah and Lucy would park in the first two spots, and we would park behind them. Recently, Lucy has started parking in my spot instead of pulling forward to her spot. This meant I would often get home from a long day of work or school and have to either call Lucy to come down and move her car, or I would have to park two blocks away and walk back home.

I confronted Lucy about this many times, and she always used the same excuses that she was tired, busy, had somewhere to go later, etc. I have emphasized to her many times that I currently work two jobs, one of which I don’t get home until very late, and that I need to be able to park at the apartment. She just apologizes and promises to remember. Well, she hasn’t it’s been going on for months now.

Lucy recently went home for Thanksgiving and left her car parked in my spot for a week and a half. I got fed up with it and decided to go speak to our complex manager. She was super sweet and said she would immediately deal with the issue since multiple other people had complained about Lucy already. Well, the complex manager towed Lucy’s car and revoked her parking pass for the building. Since she wasn’t following the rules (parking in her own designated spot, and I guess she was parking in handicapped spots and guest spots without a pass) and because she hadn’t paid to park for that month.

Lucy came back and was furious with me for reporting her. She was screaming and calling me a jerk. And saying I was intentionally trying to ruin her life and get her evicted or kicked out of college.

I apologized and said I didn’t know they would tow her, but she didn’t care and is now telling everyone how much of a jerk I am. Jenny and Sarah agree with me that I did the right thing by reporting her. A couple of our other friends agree with me, too. But Lucy and a few others think I took it too far and that I am a major jerk for this. Was I wrong for getting my roommate’s car towed? AITA?

